Chuadanga again witnesses country's highest temperature at 41.7°C

In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

After a temporary gap, Chuadanga today (25 May) again experienced the country's highest temperature at 41.7 degrees Celsius.

According to Rakibul Hasan, senior observer at the Chuadanga Weather Observatory, this peak temperature was recorded at 3:00pm.

He further said that people are experiencing the blistering heat as a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may continue.

Meanwhile, humidity is 42%, he added.

Along with this, load shedding has led to extreme discomfort in the public life of Chuadanga. The people of the district, especially the low-income people are in dire straits due to the intense heat.

Earlier on 30 April, Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of this season at 43.8 degrees Celsius.