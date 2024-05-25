Cyclone Remal forms over Bay; set to hit land tomorrow, extend stay

The deep depression over the east and west central Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm "Remal" at around 9:00 pm today and is expected to hit the country's coasts between 6pm and 11:59pm tomorrow, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In a weather bulletin issued around 9pm today, the Met Office reported that Remal was situated 365 km south of Payra seaport, 405 km south of Mongla port, 455 km southwest of Chattogram port, and 400 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port. The cyclone is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move northwards.

Bangladeshi meteorologists and the Indian Met Office predict the cyclone will impact most of Bangladesh on Sunday night and remain over the country for about three days, potentially dissipating in Sherpur and Netrakona after passing through India's Meghalaya.

The impact of the cyclone could be felt around Barishal, Jhalakhathi, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Barguna as locals said it started to rain there since evening. Even Dhaka has witnessed gusty winds and lightning strikes.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal 7 and Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports have been advised to hoist danger signal 6.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Inland river ports nationwide have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal 1 and suspend the movement of water transports, including trawlers and launches.

BMD Storm Warning Centre Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told TBS, "The deep depression turned into a cyclone around 6pm on Saturday. It may hit coastal Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, and Bhola districts on Sunday night."

"In the various models I have seen so far, most of the impact is likely to be on Bangladesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected after the cyclone hits. After landfall, the cyclone will weaken but may continue to affect the country for up to three days," he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that cyclone Remal will bring heavy rains and precipitation to Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on 26-27 May. Extremely heavy precipitation may hit parts of northeast India on 27-28 May.

Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told TBS, "Due to cyclone Remal, heavy rainfall is highly likely across all eight divisions of Bangladesh. Various weather forecast models indicate wind speeds could reach 110 to 130 km/h at landfall and increase to 140 to 160 km/h with gusts after Sunday midnight."

The cyclone may stay in Bangladesh from 26 May to 28 May before ending up in Meghalaya hills, he said, this is why the cyclone is different and like to cause heavy rains across eight divisions.

Meanwhile, the country's primary seaport in Chattogram raised its own warning signal to level 3, leading to the suspension of loading and unloading activities for goods and the movement of lighter vessels.

The BMD reported that the cyclone is expected to bring heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (289 mm) accompanied by gusty/squally winds to the Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

4,000 shelters ready in coastal areas

About 4,000 shelters and 78,000 volunteers are ready in the coastal areas to face Cyclone Remal, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said today.

"Cyclone Remal may hit the coast of Bangladesh on Sunday evening. To avoid casualties, ports will be asked to hoist a great danger signal 10 from Sunday morning," the minister told journalists after a meeting at the secretariat.

Mohibbur Rahman said the ministry has made all preparations to deal with the cyclone.

National University postpones exams

The National University has postponed the Introduction to Government Policy exam for 4th-year Political Science honours students for the academic year 2022 due to the approaching cyclone, Director of the National University Public Relations Office Md Ataur Rahman told TBS today.

Fire service ready to take on Cyclone Remal

The Fire Service and Civil Defence is fully prepared to deal with Cyclone Remal, reports the UNB.

Director General of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence Brig Gen Md Moin Uddin cancelled the leave of all the officers and employees of the coastal areas and instructed everyone to remain alert, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters media cell.

Besides, firefighting teams, search and rescue teams, first aid teams and water rescue teams have been kept ready at each fire station to deal with the emergency situation in the coastal disaster-prone areas, he added.

Adequate firefighting and rescue apparatus, including ambulances, chains, hands, rotary rescue kits, spreaders, megaphones, ram jacks or air lifting bags, and first aid boxes have also been kept ready along with the required number of firefighting and rescue equipment.

Apart from this, the Fire Service will be engaged in the post-cyclone search and rescue work and making the roads traffic-friendly. In these areas, the services of the fire service can be taken 24 hours a day for any work related to the protection of life and property.