What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

Videos

25 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 06:37 pm

What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

25 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 06:37 pm

South Africa brought a complaint before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel. The case was decided by the ICJ. Israel's military operation in the southern Palestinian town of Rafah has been ordered to cease. Relief must also be let to come via the Rafah crossing "in sufficient quantity as required" at the same time. Additionally, UN organizations should be granted unrestricted access to Gaza if they choose to visit the region in order to look into the claims of genocide. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

9h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

25m | Videos
What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

1h | Videos
“Regulators surrendered”- Sajjad Zohir

“Regulators surrendered”- Sajjad Zohir

1h | Videos
Real Madrid top Forbes list of most valuable football clubs

Real Madrid top Forbes list of most valuable football clubs

3h | Videos