What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

South Africa brought a complaint before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel. The case was decided by the ICJ. Israel's military operation in the southern Palestinian town of Rafah has been ordered to cease. Relief must also be let to come via the Rafah crossing "in sufficient quantity as required" at the same time. Additionally, UN organizations should be granted unrestricted access to Gaza if they choose to visit the region in order to look into the claims of genocide.