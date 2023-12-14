Khaleda Zia's condition stable, still in cabin

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 09:33 pm

File Photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair
File Photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's condition is stable and she is still in her cabin at the capital's Evercare Hospital, according to her doctors.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, BNP media cell member Shamsuddin Didar said, "Khaleda is currently in the cabin. The condition is the same as before."

Earlier on 11 December, Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare's Coronary Care Unit (CCU) today and was later transferred to a cabin in the evening. 

Khaleda Zia brought back to cabin from CCU 

"Around 7:40pm today, she was brought to her cabin and is now under treatment," Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell, told The Business Standard.

3 US doctors coming to Dhaka to treat Khaleda Zia

Earlier in October, three doctors from the United States' Johns Hopkins Hospital arrived in Dhaka to treat Khaleda as part of an emergency intervention.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

 

