Khaleda Zia brought back to cabin from CCU 

File Photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair
File Photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to the capital's Evercare Hospital's Coronary Care Unit (CCU) today and has now been transferred to a cabin this evening. 

"Around 7:40pm today, she was brought to her cabin and is now under treatment," Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell, told The Business Standard.

Earlier in October, three doctors from the United States' Johns Hopkins Hospital arrived in Dhaka to treat Khaleda as part of an emergency intervention.

3 US doctors coming to Dhaka to treat Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

 

