Karwan Bazar relocation process begins

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 08:59 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The process of relocating Karwan Bazar has begun today (28 March) with the shifting of the regional office of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) located there.

"The work of relocating the DNCC's regional office of Zone-5 from the risky building in the market started as part of the relocation of the market," Motakabbir Ahmed, regional executive officer of DNCC Zone-5, told the reporters in front of the DNCC Zone-5 office.

The office is being shifted to Mohammadpur Community Center near Shia Masjid.

"After Eid, 176 shops in this risky building will be shifted to Gabtoli. Besides, 180 more temporary shops will also be shifted to Gabtoli," the regional executive officer added.

On 18 March, DNCC held a meeting with the traders to discuss the relocation of Kawran Bazar. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was the chief guest at the meeting. 

At the meeting, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "The risky building of DNCC will be demolished after Eid. The wholesale market traders of Karwan Bazar will be shifted to DNCC's wholesale kitchen market in Gabtoli."

Karwan Bazar / DNCC / relocation

