Businessmen demand action against producers who hike prices before Ramadan

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 10:43 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Businessmen at Karwan Bazar are demanding that authorities target producers who raise prices before Ramadan, instead of just fining retailers and wholesalers.

Every year before Ramadan, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducts raids in Karwan Bazar, often imposing fines for price increases. However, the Karwan Bazar businessmen's association argues that these measures are ineffective because they fail to address the root cause – increased prices from producers.

This demand came to light on Thursday (28 Match) during a meeting with leaders from the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the businessmen's association, Islami Shanti Samiti, at Karwan Bazar kitchen market.

"Every year before Ramadan, inspections and fines target us," said Md Omar Farooq, a businessman. "But does the government investigate the sudden drop in oil and sugar supplies a week before Ramadan? We never see them penalised."

The businessmen claim that fines imposed on them are often arbitrary. "They bring three shopkeepers in front of the media and fine them, creating a spectacle," said another businessman. "But they never investigate whether we're truly responsible for the price hike."

Abdul Jabbar Mandal, assistant director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, defended their approach. "We don't fine anyone without reasons. Businesses buy and resell products without proper documentation. This can't be the norm. Once they comply, there will be no need for fines."

He highlighted the illogicality of certain price increases. "How can eggplants bought at night for Tk20 be sold for Tk80 after changing hands just once? Businessmen need to explain this," he challenged.

Meanwhile, the FBCCI is seeking cooperation from market committees to identify and penalise corrupt businesses who create artificial market crises. They plan to compile a list of such businesses and submit it to government authorities.

FBCCI President Md Amin Helaly urged all businesses to unite against such practices. "A few bad apples are tarnishing the image of the entire business community," he said. "We need to come together to get rid of this stigma."

The issue of relocation also arose during the meeting. Lokman Hossain, general secretary of Islami Shanti Samiti, criticised a government proposal to move vendors from Karwan Bazar to Aminbazar. 

He argued that the proposed location lacks the proper infrastructure to accommodate the large number of businesses currently operating in Karwan Bazar.

 

