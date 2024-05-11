Dhaka North launches 'Waste Exhibition' to educate on disposal, drainage impact

11 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 06:50 pm

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam opened the exhibition, emphasising the critical nature of disposing of waste responsibly to prevent blockages in the city's drainage channels, which can cause severe waterlogging following rain

Dhaka North launches 'Waste Exhibition' to educate on disposal, drainage impact

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has inaugurated a weeklong "Waste Exhibition" at its Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan-2. The event, which started today (11 May), aims to educate residents about the importance of proper waste disposal and its impact on the city's drainage system.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam opened the exhibition, emphasising the critical nature of disposing of waste responsibly to prevent blockages in the city's drainage channels, which can cause severe waterlogging following rain.

The exhibition is part of a broader initiative to illustrate the types of waste that contribute to environmental pollution when dumped in drains and canals.

The DNCC mayor highlighted the unfavourable comparisons between Dhaka and cities in developed countries, where such practices are less common. He noted that improper waste disposal not only leads to pollution and waterlogging but also contributes to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, increasing the risk of dengue fever outbreaks.

"It is our moral responsibility to protect our canals and reservoirs," Mayor Atiqul stated, describing the act of polluting the environment through improper waste disposal as "crime".

In response to questions about the city's readiness for the monsoon season, Mayor Atiqul revealed that DNCC has formed ten quick-response teams across different areas to address waterlogging issues promptly. He encouraged residents to report any instances of water accumulation by calling the dedicated helpline at 1606, assuring that the teams will respond swiftly to complaints.

The exhibition opening was attended by DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mir Khairul Alam, Secretary Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique, Chief Engineer Brig Gen Md Moin Uddin, Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Imrul Quais, Chief Waste Management Officer Captain Mohammad Fida Hasan, various ward councillors, and other city corporation officials and employees.

