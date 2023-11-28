JS polls: EC to announce number of foreign observers after 16 Dec

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

JS polls: EC to announce number of foreign observers after 16 Dec

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 03:32 pm
JS polls: EC to announce number of foreign observers after 16 Dec

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the number of foreign observers observing the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls on 16 December. 

"The deadline for those coming at their own expense has been extended until 7 December, while invited guests have until 15 December to register. After these dates, the EC will be able to confirm the number of attendees," said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told reporters today (28 November) after an inter-ministerial meeting in Agargaon's Election Building.

The meeting was held to discuss arrangements for safety clearance, visa processing, on-arrival visas, establishment of an airport help desk, media cell, health services, and security for foreign journalists and observers ahead of the 7 January polls. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The main topic of the meeting was to ensure continuous service for those coming at their own expense and those invited by the Election Commission, following the EC's foreign observer policy," Jahangir said.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Revenue Board, Ministry of Home Affairs' Public Safety and Security Services divisions, Department of Immigration and Passports, Chief Information Officer, Ministry of Information, and Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon were present at the meeting.

The secretary also mentioned the meeting was held to ensure different levels of security for foreign observers based on their names and titles. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs will review all visa policies. Discussions were also held regarding their accommodation and health safety.

"This was a routine meeting, conducted before every parliamentary election to discuss accommodation and security arrangements for foreign observers and guests," Jahangir said.

On 20 November, the Election Commission invited 34 countries and four organisations to observe the elections in Bangladesh. 

However, as of Monday, no one had confirmed their attendance, and the commission will wait until 15 December for confirmations.

Top News

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / Bangladesh National Election / Foreign observers / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students that passes HSC recently are preparing for their forthcoming university admission test at a coaching centre in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

50m | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

When stars get starstruck by politics

6h | Panorama
Gulf countries are planning some of the biggest solar projects in the world. Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion Neom project will have its own solar-fueled green hydrogen plant. Photo: Picture Alliance / DW

How the Gulf region is planning for a life after oil

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

1h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

3h | TBS World
Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

3h | TBS Stories
Career starts with internship – last episode

Career starts with internship – last episode

4h | TBS Career