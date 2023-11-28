JS polls: EC to announce number of foreign observers after 16 Dec

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the number of foreign observers observing the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls on 16 December.

"The deadline for those coming at their own expense has been extended until 7 December, while invited guests have until 15 December to register. After these dates, the EC will be able to confirm the number of attendees," said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told reporters today (28 November) after an inter-ministerial meeting in Agargaon's Election Building.

The meeting was held to discuss arrangements for safety clearance, visa processing, on-arrival visas, establishment of an airport help desk, media cell, health services, and security for foreign journalists and observers ahead of the 7 January polls.

"The main topic of the meeting was to ensure continuous service for those coming at their own expense and those invited by the Election Commission, following the EC's foreign observer policy," Jahangir said.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Revenue Board, Ministry of Home Affairs' Public Safety and Security Services divisions, Department of Immigration and Passports, Chief Information Officer, Ministry of Information, and Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon were present at the meeting.

The secretary also mentioned the meeting was held to ensure different levels of security for foreign observers based on their names and titles.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will review all visa policies. Discussions were also held regarding their accommodation and health safety.

"This was a routine meeting, conducted before every parliamentary election to discuss accommodation and security arrangements for foreign observers and guests," Jahangir said.

On 20 November, the Election Commission invited 34 countries and four organisations to observe the elections in Bangladesh.

However, as of Monday, no one had confirmed their attendance, and the commission will wait until 15 December for confirmations.