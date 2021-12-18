JnU student killed in Noakhali road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 08:01 pm

A female student of Jagannath University has been killed after being knocked down by a truck at Sonaimuri upazila of Noakhali.

Deceased Sabrina Aktar Mitu, 22, was a final year student of Jagannath University's Mass Communication and Journalism department.

Sonaimuri Police Station Inspector (investigation) Ibrahim Khalil confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

According to locals, a speedy truck hit Sabrina while she was crossing the Cumilla-Noakhali highway around 12:30pm Saturday. 

Locals seized the truck but the driver managed to escape the scene.

The body was handed over to highway police and the process of filling a case was underway, said Inspector Ibrahim Khalil.

