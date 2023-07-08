Jica expresses satisfaction over Matarbari power plant's progress

Bangladesh

BSS
08 July, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 10:01 am

Related News

Jica expresses satisfaction over Matarbari power plant's progress

BSS
08 July, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 10:01 am
Jica expresses satisfaction over Matarbari power plant&#039;s progress

Executive Senior Vice-President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) Yamada Junichi has expressed satisfaction over the progress of ongoing projects including the Matarbari Power Plant.

He paid a courtesy call to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his ministry office on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to mutual interest, said a press release.

"There are opportunities to work together on advanced technology, gas meters and the capacity building of Bangladesh Power Management Institute," said Nasrul Hamid.

He thanked Jica for cooperating with Bangladesh's energy sector projects as a tested friend. In the global context renewable energy is gaining importance, he added.

Now, Bangladesh is implementing three major projects funded by Jica -- a pre-paid meter project at a cost of Tk900 crore, the Power and Energy Integrated Master Plan and a Digitisation Project.

Jica will continue to provide its support for infrastructural projects in Bangladesh, said Jica's visiting executive senior vice-president. 

"Bangladesh seeks more support from Japan on energy transition, capacity building in the energy sector, modernisation of the natural gas system, expansion of natural gas pipeline and underground substation projects," said Nasrul Hamid.

Jica country chief Tomohide Ichiguchi, Power Division additional secretary Md Nurul Alam and Energy and Mineral Resources Division additional secretary Shahina Khatun, among others, also attended the meeting.

 

Top News

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) / Matarbari Coal Power Plant / Japan-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

1h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

21h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
Aseis: Little family learns to rock

Aseis: Little family learns to rock

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away