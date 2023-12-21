JICA, Bangladesh strengthen partnership for industrial competitiveness enhancement

JICA, Bangladesh strengthen partnership for industrial competitiveness enhancement

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the government of Bangladesh formalised their commitment to enhance the industrial competitiveness of the country by signing the Record of Discussions (R/D) of the Industrial Competitiveness Enhancement Project (ICEP) today.

Md Anwarul Alam, additional secretary, Ministry of Industries; AKM Shahabuddin, additional secretary, Economic Relations Division; and YOSHIDA Hiroshi, Senior Representative, JICA Bangladesh signed the R/D on behalf of their respective parties, said a press release.

The project seeks to elevate the competitiveness and capability of the Bangladeshi manufacturing sector while fostering business linkages between local industries and foreign investors.

The project will focus on making a detailed time-bound action plan of the target policies, improving the service of training institutions, introducing KAIZEN training courses and digitalization, and enhancing the capability of the matching function.

All these will strengthen the capacity of the industrial sector of Bangladesh for policy implementation, human resource development, and business linkage promotion.

Throughout the 4-year project, JICA will dispatch international experts with a diverse skill set, including but not limited to motorcycle sector policy, the light engineering industry, and the plastic industry.

They will work closely with relevant stakeholders to provide specialized knowledge and support the implementation of the project objectives.

The Ministry of Industries (MOI) will play a pivotal role, collaborating with key stakeholders, including Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC), National Productivity Organization (NPO), Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SMEF), Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA), and Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners' Association (BEIOA).

