Biman's Jica-funded HSIA ground handling project to complete on 30 April

Aviation

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 10:29 pm

Jica and Biman jointly organised a seminar regarding the progress of the project at Hotel Holiday Inn on Wednesday (28 February). Photo: Courtesy 
Jica and Biman jointly organised a seminar regarding the progress of the project at Hotel Holiday Inn on Wednesday (28 February). Photo: Courtesy 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, with the help of an expert team of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), is working on the development and capacity building of ground handling services at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines initiated a two-year joint project in March 2022 to increase ground handling capacity under Jica's technical cooperation scheme which will be completed on 30 April, reads a press release.

The project is being implemented with the technical support and funding of Jica. 

Jica and Biman jointly organised a seminar on Wednesday (28 February) at Hotel Holiday Inn regarding the progress of the project. 

Takashi Hiramatsu, chief advisor of Jica Expert Team, and Md Motiul Islam Chowdhury, director of Customer Service at Biman, presented the progress and various aspects of the project at the seminar.

The project focuses on increasing Biman's ground handling capacity through activities like formulating Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), providing advanced training, acquiring and maintaining Ground Service Equipment (GSE), and improving cargo handling and ramp services.

Biman has purchased a large quantity of new GSE equipment and machinery to focus on the third terminal. In addition to recruitment of new manpower, training has been imparted to the manpower associated with ground handling. 

Under the project, five task forces have been formed in the sectors of Ramp Service, GSE Operations, GSE Procurement and Maintenance, Import Cargo and Export Cargo.

According to Biman, SOPs are being formulated and training arrangements are in progress, aligning with Japan's advanced ground handling procedures. 

The initiative includes introducing new uniforms for employees and offering incentives to promote excellence in their work.

Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, graced the event as the chief guest while
Air Vice Marshal Md Mofidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, was a special guest. 

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO (Additional Secretary) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, delivered a welcoming speech. 

Tomohide Ichiguchi, chief representative Jica Bangladesh office, gave closing speech at the programme.

