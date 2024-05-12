Jica's help needed for regional electricity plans: Energy minister

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid has said that Jica's cooperation is needed to make a comprehensive investment plan for electricity based on demand.

"A regional industrialisation is taking place in Bangladesh. The types of demand vary regionally, and the supply process is also different. Planning is needed considering all these," he said during a meeting with Jica Internal Advisory Committee Chairman Dr Tatsufumi Yamagata at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Tatsufumi Yamagata led a 12-member committee during the meeting with the minister, according to a press release.

Nasrul Hamid said, "It is time to consider the opportunity costs, whether it is more profitable to set up an alternative fuel power plant, and who will be the potential customers even if electricity is generated. Some proposals have come to set up solar power plants," he said.

He further said that discussions on setting up LNG terminals have progressed a lot.

"The demand for fuel is increasing day by day for sustainable development. So there is a need to set up land-based LNG terminals quickly. Discussions are ongoing with the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative authorities," Nasrul added.

Tatsufumi Yamagata said that development is taking place in different parts of Bangladesh, which is good for overall development. The demand for electricity may increase in the Chattogram Korean EPZ area.

Mayumi Murayama, a member of the Advisory Committee and Executive Vice President of Japan External Trade Organization, said it is time for Bangladesh to determine the diversity of industrialisation and investment environment, energy hub, carbon emission reduction and industrialisation strategy in the Moheshkhali-Matarbari areas.

Additional Secretary of the Power Division Tania Khan, Director General of the Power Cell Mohammad Hossain, Deputy Director General of the Economic Development Division of Jica Headquarters Jun Saotome, Chief Representative of Jica Bangladesh Office Tomohide Ichiguchi, Tokyo University member and Assistant Professor Dr Fumihiko Seta, and MIDI Policy Advisor Koji Takamatsu were present at the meeting.