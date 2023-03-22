Jhalakathi Chamber of Commerce president and his dreams of turning district into business hub

Monirul Islam Talukder, 46, the youngest president of the Jhalakathi Chamber of Commerce, has big ambitions for the southern district.

His plan? To restore the district to its former glory and turn it into a powerful business hub.

Since his election in October 2022, he has been working to uplift the business scenario in the district.

"Jhalakathi was once the biggest business hub in the country. Different types of products were produced and manufactured here. It was one of the centres of business for the southern areas," Monirul Islam said.

"After taking the responsibility of the chamber through an election, I have first formed my executive committee with real businessmen and entrepreneurs," said Monirul, also the proprietor of Islam Construction and Development, adding that earlier the executive committees were not formed fully with current businessmen.

"My first job is to inspire more entrepreneurs to set up their business in the district and communicate with the businessmen of the district who are operating their business in Dhaka and Chattogram," he said.

One large company is going to set up their factory in Jhalakathi soon. The renowned company Fortune Group has already got allotment for land in Jhalakathi from the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) for setting up their factories, he added.

"I have taken the plot from Jhalakathi BSCIC after getting inspired by the Jhalakthi chamber of commerce and industry president," said Mizanur Rahman, chairman of Fortune Group, adding that they were going to establish some factories very soon.

Jhalakathi Chamber of Commerce President Monirul Islam said he has been working to make youths skilled in technology. That's why the district chamber is going to set up a technological institution for continuous training for the youth, he said.

"I am working to make a congenial atmosphere for business and ready to give all types of support for the entrepreneurs under our capacity," said Monirul Islam, adding that he had a plan to create work opportunities for at least 2,000 people during his tenure.

"Being the youngest president of the business and trade organisation, I want to present the district as one of the safest destinations for businessmen and business," he said.

"I have a plan to bring in an investment of at least Tk500 crore by attracting different investors to different sectors in the district," he added.

Ferdous Khan, an executive member of the present committee said, "Jhalakthi was famous for producing salt, flour and different types of oil. Some factories are not operational now but we are trying to revive those after talking with the owners of the factories."