Synergy begins journey as business consulting firm

'Synergy Solutions and Advisory Limited' has started its journey as a business consulting firm.

'Synergy' will put forth a combined effort to bridge the link between public and private sectors.

According to 'Synergy', this initiative will significantly contribute to both business facilitation and sustainability, which will significantly help to improve the nation's 'Ease of Doing Business' index as a whole.

In line with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision, 'Synergy Solutions and Advisory Limited' is committed to facilitate Bangladesh on its path to become a developed and smart nation by 2041.

Wahid Haider, Synergy's managing director, said, "From the experience of more than a decade and a half of working in various departments of different business organisations and multinational companies, we are today's 'Synergy' and from our acquired experiences, we will move forward with the conviction of playing an instrumental role in the business world through Synergy."