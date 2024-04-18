Jhalakathi road crash ends couple’s life on honeymoon

The newly married couple's wedding vow was to stay together forever. Little did they know the end would come before the honeymoon days were over.

Bangladesh Air Force's soldier Imran Hossain, who was posted at Dhaka Cantonment, tied the knot with Nipa Aktar, a resident of Rajapur upazila in Jhalakathi, on 8 March this year, were among the 14 people who perished in yesterday's road crash in Jhalakathi.

The car carrying them was waiting to pay toll at Gabkhan Toll Plaza under the Sadar upazila when a recklessly driven truck crushed the vehicle along with four others.

The couple lost four other family members in the accident - Nipa's elder sister Nahida Akter Sonia, her husband Hasibur Rahman, their children Takia and Tahmid.

Driver Ibrahim of the private car carrying them was also dead in the road crash. All the victims except BAF member were buried at their respective graveyard in Rajapur upazila on Thursday.

The body of Imran, who was the only son of his parents and lone brother among four sisters hailing from hilly Rangamati district, was handed over to his father Nurul Islam upon completion of legal procedures on Thursday morning.

Later, a BAF ambulance carrying the body started its journey for Rangamati where he would be laid to rest at the family graveyard.

While receiving the body, father Nurul said Imran was the youngest among all his children and his mother and sisters broke down after losing their loved one.

Earlier on Wednesday, fourteen people were killed and 25 others injured when a speeding cement-laden truck ploughed through five vehicles before plunging into a roadside ditch near Gabkhan Bridge in Jhalakathi municipality area.

The accident occurred around 1:30 pm when the Barishal-bound truck ploughed through five vehicles including a microbus carrying a bridal party, three auto-rickshaws, and one pickup van standing in front of the toll gate. It then hurtled into the roadside ditch, leaving fourteen people dead and 25 others injured.

