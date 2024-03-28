Japan grants Tk172 crore for improving fish landing centre in Cox's Bazar 

Bangladesh

The money will also be used to enhance the productivity of the fishers and improve the distribution system by upgrading the infrastructures and fishing equipment of BFDC’s fish landing centre in Cox’s Bazar.

A Hilsha wholsale market in Cox&#039;s Bazar. File Photo: BFDC Fish Landing Centre
A Hilsha wholsale market in Cox's Bazar. File Photo: BFDC Fish Landing Centre

The Japanese government has pledged financial assistance to improve the efficiency of fish landing and handling in Cox's Bazar.

A grant agreement and exchange of notes were signed on Thursday (28 March) between the Bangladeshi and Japanese governments, reads a press release.

The project, titled "Project for the Improvement of Fish Landing Centre of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation in Cox's Bazar District," will receive approximately Tk172.32 crore (¥2,294 million or USD15.31 million) from Japan.

The Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation will oversee the project's implementation.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division within the Ministry of Finance, signed the agreements on behalf of Bangladesh.

Representing Japan were Iwama Kiminori, the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, who signed the exchange of notes, and Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of the JICA Bangladesh Office, who signed the grant agreement.

The provided grant will be used to modernise the Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation's fish landing centre infrastructure and equipment in Cox's Bazar.

This will enhance the efficiency of fish landing and handling processes, ultimately leading to increased productivity for fishers and a more streamlined distribution system.

This project highlights Japan's ongoing commitment to supporting Bangladesh's development. Japan is the largest bilateral development partner for Bangladesh, having pledged over USD 32.36 billion since the country's independence.

Their contributions extend beyond just financial aid, encompassing technical assistance and grant programs focused on human resource development, socio-economic growth, and environmental protection.

