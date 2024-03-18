Jahangirnagar University proctor resigns amid student movement

ASM Firoz Ul Hasan. Photo: Collected
Jahangirnagar University (JU) proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan has resigned from his post in view of the ongoing anti-rape and harassment movement of JU students.

Following a written application today (18 March), Firoz Ul Hasan, also an associate professor of Government and Politics Department of the university, was relieved from duty, reads a office order signed by JU Registrar Abu Hassan.

At the same time, Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir of the Department of Statistics and Data Science has been given the temporary charge of proctor, it said.

On 3 February, a woman was allegedly raped near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall at JU while her husband was being locked in a room of the dormitory.

The police on 4 February, arrested four, including Mostafizur Rahman, a student of the 45th batch of the university's International Relations Department, in a case filed with Ashulia Police Station by the husband.

Teachers and students of JU, under the banner of 'Nipiron Birodhi Mancha' (anti-oppression platform), have been demanding exemplary punishment of "rapists and their facilitators" over the incident. They also alleged that Firoz Ul Hasan neglected his duties as a proctor, and demanded his resignation.

On 11 March, students of the anti-oppression platform blocked the new administrative building for an indefinite period with a 5-point demand including punishment of the persons involved in the rape, inquiry into the allegations of aiding and abetting the crime by the university proctor and the provost of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall and relief from their administrative posts after fair investigation.

On 13 March, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam spoke to the protesting students and gave them a verbal assurance to meet their demands.

Expressing relief after the proctor's resignation, Alif Mahmood, president of a section of the JU Student Union, said this proves that there is no place for a rapist's facilitator in Jahangirnagar University.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed proctor Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir said, "I want to work with everyone regardless of party affiliation. I wish everyone's cooperation and prayers in this regard."

