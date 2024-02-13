NRB Bank MD Mamoon Mahmood resigns

NRB Bank Managing Director and CEO Mamoon Mahmood Shah has resigned citing personal reasons.

Mamoon's tenure was set to end on 2 February but he submitted his resignation to the bank's chairman on 21 January.

According to NRB Bank's website, Deputy Managing Director Shakir Amin Chowdhury is currently serving as the acting managing director of the bank.

"I resigned before the end of my tenure due to personal reasons. I did not feel comfortable there, so I decided to step down," Mamoon told The Business Standard on Tuesday (13 February).

Mamoon was appointed as the managing director of the bank in February 2021.

He joined NRB Bank as additional managing director in 2019. He started his banking career as a probationary officer in IFIC Bank after graduating from the accounting department at Dhaka University.

In a career spanning over 32 years, Mamoon held important positions in various national and multinational banks. He served as Managing Director and CEO of ICB Islami Bank Limited, GSP Finance Company (Bangladesh) Limited, National Finance Limited. Apart from this, he has worked in various important positions in Eastern Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered and ANZ Grindlays Bank.