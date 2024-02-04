Rape at JU: Certificate issuance of 6 suspended, 3 temporarily expelled

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has stopped the issuance of certificates of six students and suspended three accused of the rape of a woman at the university.

This decision was taken in an emergency syndicate meeting held on Sunday (4 February) afternoon.

A four-member committee has also been formed to investigate the incident, JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Nurul Alam told reporters after the meeting.

The students whose certificates have been suspended are: Mostafizur Rahman, student of international relations department and the international affairs secretary of JU Chhatra League, Murad Hossain, Shah Paran, Mostafa Monowar Siddiqui, and Md Hasanuzzaman of the same department and Sabbir Hasan of the botany department.

Murad, Mustafa and Sabbir have also been suspended.

All except Shah Paran have been declared unwanted in the campus.

"Entry of outsiders and temporary shops has been prohibited in the campus," the vice-chancellor said.

"Notices will be circulated instructing non-students to leave the dormitories. If they do not comply, disciplinary action will be taken as per the rules."

The administration's steps comes after a group of teachers and students of JU demanded maximum punishment, including expulsion from university, of the accused in the rape.

The protestors brought out a procession, formed a human chain and staged a sit-in in front of the Registrar Building of the university at noon.

"This university runs on public money. Today, people are being raped in the university. A wife has being raped while her husband was kept locked in the hall room of the university. I feel ashamed as a teacher of the university," Professor Anichha Parvin Jolly, Department of History, JU, said on the occasion.

"Those who do such abuse belong to a certain group. Despite several complaints against them earlier, the administration did not take any effective action," she claimed.

Professor Mohammad Golam Rabbani of the same department said, "Rapists have no identity except that they are rapists. We want to warn that no administration can survive while helping rapists in Jahangirnagar University. We will not allow it.

"I am ashamed that I am a teacher of this university. I am ashamed that this administration is running this university," he said.

Earlier on the day, the police arrested four, including JU Chhatra League leader Mostafizur Rahman, in connection with the rape of a woman on the university campus.

The arrested are Mostafijur Rahman, Sabbir Hasan, Mostafa Monowar Siddiqui and Md Hasanuzzaman.