JU teacher fired for sexual harassment

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:41 am

File Photo: Mahmudur Rahman Jony
File Photo: Mahmudur Rahman Jony

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has fired Assistant Professor Mahmudur Rahman Jony from the Department of Public Health and Informatics on allegations of sexual harassment.

The decision was made during a syndicate meeting chaired by JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nurul Alam on Monday (20 February), university Registrar Abu Hasan confirmed the matter to the media after the meeting.

He said the decision was taken after reviewing the investigation report of the structured committee formed by the university syndicate.

Activists received the decision warmly amid the ongoing protest calling for ensuring safety on the campus.

Professor Golam Rabbani, a prominent figure in the ongoing campaign against harassment and a faculty member in the History Department, said, " The syndicate's decision today marks a milestone for our ongoing movement. It has somewhat alleviated the stigma that was attached to Jahangirnagar. 

Finally, after much persistence, the demands of both teachers and students have been acknowledged after a long time." 

"No perpetrator of harassment at Jahangirnagar University has evaded accountability. Those involved in such an act must face consequences. Our movement will continue until all our demands, including drug abuse and torture, are met." 

While expressing satisfaction, JU Chhatra Union Convener Alif Mahmud applauded the "correct decision" made by the syndicate.

He said, "With the exemplary punishment handed over to Mahmudur Rahman Jony, the burden on our chest was lifted partially. However, everyone involved in harassment must be held accountable to make the university corruption-free."

"Our movement and public relations will remain unaffected during the upcoming admission examinations," he added.

On 21 November, allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Mahmudur Rahman Jony, made by a student from his own department. Simultaneously, an intimate selfie with recently appointed lecturer Anika Bushra Boitchi was circulated across various locations on the university campus. The accompanying caption read, "This is how lollipop magic makes one a teacher."

Additionally, he was accused of engaging in an intimate relationship with another student from batch-43 of the same department and forcing the victim into having an abortion. Later, a probe committee formed in the wake of the teachers-student movement conducted an investigation, and the allegations were substantiated, resulting in his termination.

