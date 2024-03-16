Irish Minister Simon Coveney due in Dhaka tomorrow to boost bilateral ties

Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Sunday on an official visit aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment.

He is conducting a seven-day official visit to India and Bangladesh as part of his government's St Patrick's Day programme.

During the Bangladesh leg of the visit Minister Coveney will officially open Ireland's first Honorary Consulate in Dhaka and conduct a series of political, trade and Ireland-Bangladesh community meetings, according to the Irish government.

Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly says, "I'm pleased to welcome Minister Coveney to India and Bangladesh for St Patrick's Day 2024."

"I am also glad that Minister Coveney will officially open Ireland's first Honorary Consulate in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which is an important milestone in our relations with Bangladesh," Kelly said.

In its desire to further expand the bilateral relations with Dhaka, Ireland has recently appointed Cosmos Group Deputy Managing Director Masud Jamil Khan its Honourary Consul in Bangladesh.

About the minister's visit Khan said, "Building on the existing excellent relations, Bangladesh and Ireland have scope to work together to strengthen the bilateral ties tapping the potential of cooperation and collaboration in broad areas."

"Bangladesh is a very fast growing country and Ireland is a very developed and educated country. Both sides can work very well together," he told UNB.

"We are honoured that Minister Simon is coming to Bangladesh. This has also been supported by my Ambassador (Ambassador of Ireland to India Kevin Kelly) in Delhi. I think this is a long overdue visit," Masud said.

Coveney is likely to meet Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu.

He will also attend a reception marking St Patrick's Day, the National Day of Ireland and the official opening of 'the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Bangladesh' during his visit.

The Irish minister is likely to attend a dialogue on Bangladesh-Ireland relations during his stay in Dhaka.

Bangladesh and Ireland established diplomatic relations in early 1972. Both countries are keen on expanding bilateral economic cooperation with Ireland showing interest in taking skilled IT manpower from Bangladesh.

During the past 27 years Bangladesh's exports to Ireland have increased at 16.8% annually from $7.1 million in 1995 to $466 million in 2022, according to official figures.