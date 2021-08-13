Int’l organisations silent about Palestine

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 07:53 pm

The United States has spoken of Israel's right to self-defense, but it remains silent about the rights of Palestinians to defend themselves

Palestinians gather after returning to their houses which were destroyed by Israeli strikes in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather after returning to their houses which were destroyed by Israeli strikes in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli intervention has created numerous obstacles along the path to Palestinian autonomy. International organisations remain silent about the dream of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state. Will freedom remain elusive for Palestinians?

Speakers raised such questions at a webinar on the rights, problems, and  their solutions for the Palestinian people. The webinar, "The Right of the Palestinian People to Self-Determination: Resolving throught International Law", was organised by the School of Law of Chittagong Independent University (CIU) on Friday. Well known teachers, experts, and researchers of law departments from home and abroad took part in the webinar.

At the webinar, CIU School of Law Advisor and former member of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission, Professor Md Zakir Hossain, said many initiatives have been taken to solve this problem. But the peace process is still a long way off. Providing a birth certificate to superpower Israel under Article 181, the United Nations has deprived Palestine of its rights.

Professor Dr Yubaraj Sangroula, executive director of Kathmandu School of Law, Nepal, said, "This is not an issue of justice only for the Palestinian people. All the nations of the world have to unite to establish the independent state of Palestine."

Dr Mukhriz bin Mat Rus, senior lecturer at Universiti Utara Malaysia, said, "When we talk about the right to self-determination, we also have to talk about colonialism and state occupation. It is our responsibility to stand by the Palestinians."

Hatim KY Raba, president of the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh, said, "We are a peace-loving people. There was a sincere attempt to come to an agreement with Israel, but that discussion is no longer seeing the light of day, because they do not want peace."

Assistant Dean of CIU, Mohammad Belayet Hossain presided over the webinar and CIU School of Law Lecturer, Ramisa Jahan, conducted the event.

Belayet Hossain said the United Nations and the United States have always spoken of Israel's right to self-defense, but they remain silent about Palestinians' right to self-defense.

Palestine / Israeli intervention / Chittagong Independent University (CIU)

Comments

