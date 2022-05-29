International UN Peacekeeping Day observed

Bangladesh, like other countries in the world, celebrated the International UN Peacekeeping Day on Sunday (29 May) with due dignity.

The outstanding contribution of the peacekeepers of all the countries participating in the UN peacekeeping operations is commended on this day, reads an ISPR release.

On the occasion of the day, the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Chiefs of the three Armed Forces, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces, Inspector General of Police, UN Secretary General and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh made separate statements.

Relatives of the martyred peacekeepers and injured peacekeepers were given a reception at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on the day as part of the Peacekeeping Day programme.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present as the chief guest at the reception through VTC.

After the commencement of the reception at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center with the recitation of the Holy Quran, a minute of silence was observed for the martyrs during the peacekeeping operation.

A special presentation on UN peacekeeping operations was organised at the event.

Law Minister Anisul Haque spoke on the occasion.

Chief of the Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Military Adviser to the UN Peacekeeping Mission also spoke on the occasion.

Gwyn Lewis, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, gave a welcome speech on the occasion.

The Prime Minister also exchanged views with members of the Armed Forces and Police engaged in peacekeeping operations in different countries through VTC.

The programme was broadcast live on Bangladesh Television and BTV World.