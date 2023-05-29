We are working to establish world peace: PM Hasina on UN Peacekeepers Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 12:01 pm

Bangladesh is working to establish world peace, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today.

"Following the ideals of the father of the nation, we are working to establish world peace," the premier said during her speech during an event organised to commemorate International Day of UN Peacekeepers- 2023 on Monday (29 May). 

PM Hasina said apart from peacekeeping missions, Bangladesh actively participated and contributed to other international forums.

"We tabled the 'Culture of Peace' resolution at the United Nations in 1997, which was unanimously adopted in 1999. Since then, Bangladesh's flagship resolution, 'Culture of Peace,' has been unanimously adopted at the UN every year. Later, the United Nations declared 2000 as the 'International Year of Culture of Peace' and 2001-2010 as the 'Culture of Peace and the Decade of Non-violence," she added. 

Bangladesh is a responsible and reliable name in international efforts to maintain peace and security, PM Hasina said

"We are recognised as role model in the world. Behind this achievement is the contribution and sacrifice of the sincere, hardworking, and dedicated members of Bangladesh's armed and police forces. Today we celebrate 35 years of Bangladesh's participation in UN peacekeeping operations," she added.

Establishing a "Culture of Peace" is essential to consolidate the message of peace and implement Agenda 2030 comprehensively, the premier said. 

"Following the foreign policy of the father of the nation, his commitment to establishing world peace, and our constitutional obligations, Bangladesh became a member of the 'Blue Helmet' family of the United Nations. For the first time in 1988, the Bangladesh Army joined the United Nations peacekeeping operations. Later Bangladesh Police in 1989 and Bangladesh Navy and Air Force in 1993 were enrolled in peacekeeping," PM Hasina said in her speech. 

Bangladesh has been working with an excellent reputation as the highest troop and police contributing country and an active participant in UN peacekeeping operations for the last 35 years, the premier said. 

She wished all the peacekeepers, including the Bangladeshi peacekeepers working in the United Nations peace operations on  International Day of UN Peacekeepers- 2023. 

The prime minister also said ensuring peace in the world is now more difficult than in the past.

"With the recent development and advancement of technology, new threats of evil forces are increasing. As a result, peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions have to deal with complex multidimensional situations. Hence the need to enrich peacekeeping missions with advanced technology," she said.

"I think the 2023 International UN Peacekeepers Day theme – 'Peace Begins with Me'-is very time-befitting. With this motto, we will work for world peace in the way shown by the Father of the Nation and will try to give future generations a safe and peaceful world - this is our pledge today," she added. 

PM Hasina said the government's efforts will continue so that the peacekeepers of Bangladesh can respond to the UN's call with more confidence.

She hoped Bangladeshi peacekeepers will keep the country's honour and image bright by working with their skills, professionalism, courage, and dedication, and thanked the Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and everyone involved in the event.

The premier also thanked the Department of Armed Forces and the UN Resident Coordinator to Bangladesh.

