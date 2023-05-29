US lauds Bangladeshi peacekeepers' role

Bangladesh

UNB
29 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

US lauds Bangladeshi peacekeepers' role

UNB
29 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:59 pm
US lauds Bangladeshi peacekeepers&#039; role

The United States has appreciated the "courage and dedication" of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who promote peace around the world.

"Today we honour the brave Bangladeshi and every UN peacekeepers who risk their lives to promote peace around the world. Their courage and dedication make a difference," said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.

The US Embassy made the remarks marking the International Day of UN Peacekeeping.

As of March 2023, Bangladesh is the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping operations.

Since 1948, more than two million uniformed and civilian personnel have served at UN field missions across the world.

Their contributions are being highlighted on the International Day of the United Nations Peacekeepers observed on Monday.

Top News

UN peacekeepers / UN Peacekeepers Day / United States (US)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

12h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

13h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

5h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

7h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

8h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration