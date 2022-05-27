Special programmes to mark Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 10:06 pm

File photo of Bangladeshi peacekeepers at the United Nations&#039; Peacekeeping operations. Photo: UNB
File photo of Bangladeshi peacekeepers at the United Nations' Peacekeeping operations. Photo: UNB

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers will be observed on Sunday (29 May) in Bangladesh as elsewhere across the world with due solemnity.

The day will begin with the commemoration of the peacekeepers. A reception for the relatives of the martyred peacekeepers and a special presentation on the UN peacekeeping activities will be organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at 10:30 am.

Special supplements will be published in journals and national dailies to highlight the significance of the day and special talk shows will be aired on various private channels including Bangladesh Television, and Bangladesh Betar.

Arrangements have already been made to broadcast the documentary on Bangladesh's peacekeeping activities on Bangladesh Television and other private channels.

Members of the Cabinet, ambassadors/high commissioners of different countries to Bangladesh, UN resident coordinator to Bangladesh, chiefs of the three Armed Forces, military advisers of UN Peacekeeping Missions, members of the Parliament, officers of the Armed Forces Department, inspector general of police, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior military and civilian officials including media personalities will be present at the reception ceremony.

 

