More than economy, Padma Bridge can save lives

On the evening of 8 January, Moin Howlader, an applicant of a college admission, got into a road accident at the Rajapur Medical intersection on the Barishal-Khulna Highway.

He was sent to Sher-E-bangla Medical College in Barishal from where he was referred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Hospital in Dhaka after initial treatment.

Sabur Howlader, his father, arrived soon. It was to be a fight against time.

"The doctor advised that Moin be operated on for a critical surgery within eight hours," said Sabur, a contractor in Rajapur.

"At first I tried my best to arrange an air ambulance but I failed as none would fly after evening. Then I hired an ambulance to take my son, who was screaming out of pain," he said, adding that the ambulance started for Dhaka around 8pm.

The ambulance reached the Mawa ferry terminal around 10:30pm and crossed the river on the ferry around 5:30am the following day after a thick fog resulted in delays.

"We had to wait at least seven hours and every second seemed like a year to me. After arriving at the hospital, Moin was quickly shifted to the operating theatre after some tests," he said.

But there was bad news to follow. The long delay meant that one of Moin's legs had to be amputated.

The leg was amputated and he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College where he underwent another surgical operation.

Moin died at the operating table.

Doctors of both hospitals said Moin could be saved if he was taken to the hospital within six to eight hours after the accident.

But ferry waits and delays on the road have often meant death and unfortunately Moin was not the first.

"At least five to ten ambulances go to Dhaka from our stand but all the drivers are concerned about crossing the river by ferry. Even sometimes we went via the Aricha route – around 100 kilometres more distance – for quick ferry service," said Saidul Islam, an ambulance driver of the Sher-E-Bangla Medical College.

"We saw many patients die at the ferry terminal on the way to Dhaka for long waits," he said.

But those days may be nearing an end with the opening of the Padma Bridge.

Apart from the economic benefits, the bridge will help real people in real time to deal with real problems.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office

At least 50-100 critical patients are sent to Dhaka every day from different hospitals in the division and these patients would be free from the hassle of ferrying after opening of the bridge, said Dr Humayun Kabir, the divisional director of health and family planning in Barishal.

"Many good doctors did not come even after being posted to Barishal but now most doctors will be interested to stay here due to the direct road communication and it will definitely develop the health care system here," he said.

"The bridge has opened doors of quick treatment. Some patients need quick surgery to save their lives like those of cardiac and neuro surgery patients. These are not available here. So such patients go to Dhaka by ferry," said Dr Moniruzzaman Shahin, principal of Sher-E-Bangla Medical College, adding that they could bring special guest teachers for the college students.

"We can also operate on some critical patients with the collaboration of the BSMMU specialised doctors. My college has many vacant posts that would be fulfilled after opening the bridge for rapid communication," he said.