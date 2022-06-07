Indian PM Modi condoles Sitakunda depot fire

Narendra Modi, prime minister of India has expressed deep shock on the tragic fire accident at a container depot near Chattogram where lives of many were lost and over a 100 were injured.

In a signed letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi expressed his goodwill gesture to extend all possible support to her government's efforts to relief and rehabilitation of the victims, reads a PMO press release.

At the end, the Indian premier once again expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies from his government and brotherly people of India and offered prayers for the early recovery of the injured.