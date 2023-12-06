India stands with Bangladesh for future stability, prosperity: Indian envoy

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Wednesday said India will stand with the people of Bangladesh in the future in realising its vision of a stable and prosperous country.

"December 6 stands out as one of the very important dates. It is a dominant factor in our relations," he said while speaking at a reception marking the Friendship Day.

Bangladesh and India commemorate 6 December as "Maitri Dibas" or "Friendship Day", showing the emotional bonds stemming from the "invaluable contribution of the government and the people of India" in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The high commissioner said the day stands out in the history of Bangladesh-India relationship. It was the beginning of the partnership which is now seen as multifaceted and the relationship goes beyond strategic partners.

The high commissioner said the two countries are more than strategic partners.

"The relationship has come a long way. Today it's a multifaceted relationship, adding new momentum in our relationship," added Pranay Verma.

He said the two countries are building new connectivities on all fronts. "The opportunity is really endless with greater hope and greater optimism."

Pranay Verma said they have set up a Liberation War gallery at the Indian Cultural Centre to attract more young people about the history and legacy that two countries share.

During the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021 to attend the Independence Day of Bangladesh, it was decided to commemorate 6 December as Maitri Dibas (Friendship Day).

Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on 6 December in 1971. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.

The day was commemorated in 18 countries around the world apart from Bangladesh and India in 2021.

These countries are Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the UAE and the US.