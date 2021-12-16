India always attached highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh: Kovind

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 07:25 pm

Related News

India always attached highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh: Kovind

"As our nations develop and our friendship further deepens, let us continue to work together towards realising the dreams of our people," Indian President Ram Nath Kovind says

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 07:25 pm
Picture: Screengrab from Twitter
Picture: Screengrab from Twitter

India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh, The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has said.

Ram Nath Kovind made the remarks while addressing a special function organised at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad under the title "Mahabijoyer Mahanayok"  on the occasion of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence and the Mujib Borsho - the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

The Indian president was the guest of honor at the state function. 

"We remain committed to doing all we can, to help realise full potential of our friendship. In recent years, we have seen steady expansion of trade, economic cooperation, people-to-people ties, student exchanges and extensive engagements across multiple areas of activity," he remarked. 

"These are guarantees of a sustainable, deep friendship, based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and our respective long-term interests. I am glad that our recent efforts have been inspired by this vision."

"I remember that I was inspired, as a youth, by the moral courage of Bangabandhu. Like millions of others, I was electrified by his powerful voice, and the understanding that it carried the aspirations of 70 million people of Bangladesh at that time," Kovind said speaking about Bangabandhu.

"Like millions of Indians of my generation, we were elated by the victory of Bangladesh over an oppressive regime and were deeply inspired by the faith and courage of the people of Bangladesh," he added. 

Kovind said that the vision of Bangabandhu was of a Bangladesh that was not only free politically, but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive.

"Today, these ideals of Bangabandhu are being realised by the hardworking and enterprising people of Bangladesh, guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said. 

Lauding Bangladesh's economic prosperity, the Indian president said: "We have witnessed the commendable economic growth achieved by Bangladesh in the last decade, which has also created opportunities for its citizens to realise their full potential. Your country's stellar economic performance complemented by geographical advantage can benefit the entire sub-region and the world. There is a growing recognition among international experts about the fact that close sub-regional trade, economic cooperation and connectivity will help accelerate the process of achieving a Shonar Bangla in the shortest possible period of time."

Deeming Bangladesh "a unique country of astonishing natural beauty, fertile land and majestic rivers," Kovind said that it is also "a land of poets, artists, scholars and thinkers."

The Indian president concluded his speech by saying: "As our nations develop and our friendship further deepens, let us continue to work together towards realising the dreams of our people."

 

Top News

India / Bangladesh at 50 / Bangladesh / Mujib Barsho

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

20h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

8h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

53m | Videos
What 16 December means to you?

What 16 December means to you?

58m | Videos
Mr Absar

Mr Absar

1h | Videos
The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company