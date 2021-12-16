India always attached highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh: Kovind

India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh, The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has said.

Ram Nath Kovind made the remarks while addressing a special function organised at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad under the title "Mahabijoyer Mahanayok" on the occasion of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence and the Mujib Borsho - the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Indian president was the guest of honor at the state function.

"We remain committed to doing all we can, to help realise full potential of our friendship. In recent years, we have seen steady expansion of trade, economic cooperation, people-to-people ties, student exchanges and extensive engagements across multiple areas of activity," he remarked.

"These are guarantees of a sustainable, deep friendship, based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and our respective long-term interests. I am glad that our recent efforts have been inspired by this vision."

"I remember that I was inspired, as a youth, by the moral courage of Bangabandhu. Like millions of others, I was electrified by his powerful voice, and the understanding that it carried the aspirations of 70 million people of Bangladesh at that time," Kovind said speaking about Bangabandhu.

"Like millions of Indians of my generation, we were elated by the victory of Bangladesh over an oppressive regime and were deeply inspired by the faith and courage of the people of Bangladesh," he added.

Kovind said that the vision of Bangabandhu was of a Bangladesh that was not only free politically, but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive.

LIVE: President Kovind's address at the Victory Day and Mujib Borsho celebrations at the National Parliament of Bangladesh https://t.co/5Mj7jBKJbh— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2021

"Today, these ideals of Bangabandhu are being realised by the hardworking and enterprising people of Bangladesh, guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Lauding Bangladesh's economic prosperity, the Indian president said: "We have witnessed the commendable economic growth achieved by Bangladesh in the last decade, which has also created opportunities for its citizens to realise their full potential. Your country's stellar economic performance complemented by geographical advantage can benefit the entire sub-region and the world. There is a growing recognition among international experts about the fact that close sub-regional trade, economic cooperation and connectivity will help accelerate the process of achieving a Shonar Bangla in the shortest possible period of time."

Deeming Bangladesh "a unique country of astonishing natural beauty, fertile land and majestic rivers," Kovind said that it is also "a land of poets, artists, scholars and thinkers."

The Indian president concluded his speech by saying: "As our nations develop and our friendship further deepens, let us continue to work together towards realising the dreams of our people."