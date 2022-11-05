Increase engagement with US to serve national interest: Stakeholders

Bangladesh should increase engagement with the US in the light of a balanced foreign policy to serve the national interests, stakeholders said at a roundtable Saturday (5 November).

"Although Bangladesh's relation with the United States has strained at various times over various issues, including opposition to the Bangladesh Liberation War at the state level in 1971, engagement with the country should be increased in the light of a balanced foreign policy to protect national interests," said the stakeholders at the roundtable organised by the Editors Guild, Bangladesh, titled "American Politics in Bangladesh: 1971 to 2022" at Dhaka Gallery.

"Vietnam once was an enemy of the USA. But now they have built friendships from enmity. Even there has free trade agreements between the countries. In the same way, we have to go for engagement with the USA through a pragmatic approach to uphold the national interest," Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, former foreign secretary.

"Earlier, there was the Bangladesh Caucus formed by the US senators, but it has been inactive for a decade. We should activate the forum to find a way to lobby there, which may help reduce the country's pressure on Bangladesh," he added, who was also the former ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA.

Mofidul Hoque, trustee, Liberation War Museum, said, "In 1971, the then government of USA, mostly Henry Kissinger, took position against our liberation War. However, the US policy has changed later towards our independence. They recognised Bangladesh in 1972 and senator Edward Kennedy visited our country in the same year.

Recently, his son Ted Kennedy visited Bangladesh in a state visit which is a sign of policy shifting of the US."

"We have to take advantage of these policy shifts. However, still we are lagging behind in collecting documented evidence from the USA related to our liberation War," he added.

"The USA has special focus on Bangladesh due to our geo-strategic position in the Indian Ocean. We have also trade interest as the country is our largest export destination. So, Bangladesh has to continue the engagement with the USA following our policy- friendship to all, malice to none," said Prof Abdul Mannan, former chairman of University Grant Commission.

Mozammel Babu, president, Editors Guild, Bangladesh was the moderator while academics , diplomats and cultural activists spoke at the even