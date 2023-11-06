Peter Haas meets Saber Hossain Chowdhury

US Ambassador Peter Haas held a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's environment and climate change affairs special envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury this afternoon (6 November).

Peter Haas went to the Paribagh residence of Member of Parliament Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Monday afternoon and held a two-hour long discussion.

Regarding the meeting today, a US Embassy spokesperson told The Business Standard that they discussed climate change and the possibilities for US-Bangladesh cooperation.