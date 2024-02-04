Committed to supporting Bangladesh's ambitious economic goals: Biden writes to PM Hasina

UNB
04 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 05:50 pm

The Embassy of the United States of America shared the letter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, smile for a selfie being taken by US President Joe Biden in a lighthearted moment on the sidelines of the “One Earth” session at the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023 on Saturday (9 September) in India’s New Delhi. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, smile for a selfie being taken by US President Joe Biden in a lighthearted moment on the sidelines of the “One Earth” session at the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023 on Saturday (9 September) in India’s New Delhi. Photo: PMO

US President Joe Biden has written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing his willingness to work together to achieve Bangladesh's economic goals.

He also expressed willingness to partner with Bangladesh on their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The United States is committed to supporting Bangladesh's ambitious economic goals and partnering with Bangladesh on our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," President Biden said in his letter.

As the two countries embark on the next chapter of the US-Bangladesh partnership, the US president said he wants to convey the sincere desire of his Administration to continue their work together on regional and global security, economic development, climate change and energy, global health, humanitarian support, especially for Rohingya refugees, and more.

"We have a long and successful history of working together to solve problems, and our strong people-to-people ties are the foundation of this relationship," the US president said.

The Embassy of the United States of America shared the letter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.

 

