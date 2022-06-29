Identifying people negligent in Narail principal harassment: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that investigation is ongoing to identify the people negligent toward the principal who was shamed by forcing him to wear a shoe garland in Narail.

The home minister made the statement after a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday (29 June).

On 18 June, a Hindu college principal in Narail was forced to wear a garland of shoes after some students and locals accused the principal of supporting a student, who posted a picture of controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

The incident took place in the presence of local police, and it came to light after a video of the teacher being forced to wear the shoe garland around his neck went viral on social media.

Protests are taking place in different parts of the country demanding justice.

Drawing attention to the incident, the home minister said, "We are truly apologetic. An agitated crowd put a shoe garland on the teacher. The action that our DC-SP took immediately, apparently had caused more agitation. However, I will let you know what actually happened."

He remarked, "It seems that the incident took place before the DC-SP could do anything. The way the principal was humiliated is actually sad."

"If anyone has neglected any responsibility, whether it is the police or our deputy commissioner or any public representative, we will find that out. We are looking into the negligence of the people there," the minister stated.

The minister also advised people not to make any statements or comments on Facebook without having proper knowledge on things.

Referring to the murder of a teacher in Savar, the home minister said, "If students kill those who teach us, then you have to think about how much moral decay we are suffering from! But we have done what we could do; we have taken his father into. We will catch him soon and action will be taken according to the law."