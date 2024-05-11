Dennis Knitwear workers demand factory reopening, stopping harassment

Workers of Dennis Knitwear Garments in Gazipur's Kashimpur area staged a rally in the capital city on Saturday (11 May), demanding the factory's immediate reopening and an end to worker harassment.

Workers leaders at the rally, organised by the Bangladesh Garment and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, strongly urged the implementation of a tripartite agreement reached earlier between factory owners, the government, and workers.

The rally, held in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday, highlighted the plight of the workers. Workers' leaders at the rally said that on 21 April, Dennis Knitwear management abruptly closed the factory without settling outstanding wages owed to its approximately 2,000 employees.

Arifa Begum, a Dennis Knitwear worker, recounted, "The owner shut down the factory after the Eid holidays and removed equipment. When we returned, we were threatened, beaten, and forced to resign."

Call for Action

Professor MM Akash of Dhaka University's Economics Department addressed the rally, criticising the factory owner's defiance of labour laws.

"These workers generate 86% of Bangladesh's foreign exchange through their hard work," he said. "Why are they not being paid their rightful salaries and benefits?"

The rally lamented the lack of action despite worker appeals to the Prime Minister and the State Minister for Labour.

Participants at the rally questioned the government and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)'s role in seemingly hindering worker efforts to secure their rights.

The rally also emphasised the need for its immediate implementation of a tripartite agreement previously reached regarding the factory closure.

Idris Ali, president of Bangladesh Garment and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, Kazi Ruhul Amin, general secretary, Amirul Haque Amin, president of National Garment Workers Federation, Professor Kaveri Gain of Dhaka University, Rajekuzzaman Ratan, president of Samajtantrik Sramik Front, Saifuzzaman Badsha, president of Jatiya Sramik Jote Bangladesh, and Fazlur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Agricultural Labour Association, also spoke at the solidarity rally.