Comment on IAB's Faizul Karim: CEC regretful, blames media for 'distortion'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 05:19 pm

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal expressed regret over his remarks about the attack on Islami Andolon mayoral candidate Faizul Karim in Barishal city polls and claimed his words were 'distorted' by the media. 
 
In a press release issued on Monday, the Election Commission said the CEC has expressed regrets if anyone was offended by any of his comments.

News reports in the media stated that the chief election commissioner wished death upon Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, which is completely illusory, fabricated, speculative, and full of misconceptions, reads the media release.

Has he passed away?: CEC says over attack on IAB's Faizul

The statement further said the CEC never made any comment that would harm the reputation and honour of the candidate.

The Election Commission further said such false news was deliberately published with the intention to generate controversy and undermine the credibility of both the commission and the CEC.

The incident came to the limelight on 12 June, when the Islami Andolon mayoral candidate came under attack during the Barishal City Corporation polls.

Speaking about the attack, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Has he [the candidate] passed away? No. We didn't see any bleeding. From what I heard, someone punched him from behind."

Following the remarks, Islami Andolan sent a legal notice to the CEC, requesting an apology, resignation, and compensation of Tk500 crore, as well as the withdrawal of the statement.

