Bangladesh seeks investors to build Naf Tourism Park in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

Jahir Rayhan
14 May, 2024, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:44 pm

Bangladesh seeks investors to build Naf Tourism Park in Cox’s Bazar

The park will be built on Jaliar Island, which offers stunning hill views on both the Bangladesh and Myanmar sides, making it an ideal destination for tourism development. 

Jahir Rayhan
14 May, 2024, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:44 pm
Photo: Google Map
Photo: Google Map

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) is seeking local and foreign investors to develop Naf Tourism Park, a state-of-the-art park, on Jaliar Island, located in the picturesque Naf River estuary near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila.

To this end, Beza floated an international tender (Request for Proposal) on 7 May, inviting proposals from interested bidders to develop the park on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT)-basis under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

This PPP approach will see private partners design, construct, finance, and operate the park for a designated period before transferring ownership back to Beza, according to Beza. 

The 290-acre project site boasts a unique location – an oval-shaped island nestled amidst the scenic beauty of the Naf River.  This project presents a golden opportunity to capitalise on the region's flourishing cruise industry and proximity to stunning coral islands.

Obtaining Request for Proposal (REP) 

Beza welcomes proposals from reputable domestic and international firms with experience in tourism development projects. Interested bidders can obtain the RFP document by purchasing it from the Beza office or downloading it from their website (www.beza.gov.bd).

Global Reach for Investors

Beza has also taken steps to maximise investor interest. The RFP has been published on dgMarket, a leading global e-procurement platform.

Beza Executive Member Planning and Development Saleh Ahmed told TBS, "We have issued a Request for Proposal on dgMarket. We have also sent it to all high commissions and embassies."

Proposed amenities 

The proposed Naf Tourism Park promises a variety of attractions, including theme cruises to St Martin's Island coral reefs, five-star hotels and restaurants, diverse food courts and themed pavilions, eco-friendly resorts with jungle areas, jogging tracks, and night camps, mini golf courses and entertainment zones, cable cars, a sky bridge, and an oceanarium, water sports facilities, game parlours, and bird watching areas with a viewing tower and hanging bridge, according to Beza sources. 

Beza has ambitious plans to connect Jaliar Island to nearby tourist destinations like Sonadia Island, Sabrang, and Cox's Bazar via a cable car network, offering tourists a breathtaking journey across the sea.

 

