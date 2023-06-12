Has he passed away?: CEC says over attack on IAB's Barishal mayoral candidate

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the attack on Mufti Syed Faizul Karim, the mayoral candidate from Islami Andolan Bangladesh in Barishal City Corporation polls, was "relative".

"Has he [the candidate] passed away? No. We didn't see any bleeding. From what I heard, someone punched him from behind. I also heard his speech. He said, 'voting is not being obstructed. I have been attacked'."

Speaking to reporters, he said as soon as the incident came to the Election Commission's notice, they instructed that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.