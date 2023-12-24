Onus on returning officer, presiding officer to prevent rigging: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal ​​​​​​at a view-exchange meeting with the law enforcement agencies at Advocate Tarek Smriti Auditorium Town Hall in Mymensingh on 24 December. Photo: UNB

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday said the returning officer must take the responsibility inside the polling centres and if he failed the presiding officer can cancel balloting.

"The law enforcement agencies will maintain the law and order situation outside the polling stations but if there are any irregularities inside the polling centre, the returning officer must take the responsibility. The presiding officer has to cancel the balloting of that polling centre if there is any vote rigging or irregularities," he said.

The CEC came up with the information while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with the law enforcement agencies at Advocate Tarek Smriti Auditorium Town Hall in Mymensingh.

He also claimed that except for some stray incidents, the election environment including campaigning is normal.

Balloting must be suspended if any irregularities are seen in any polling station, he said.

The election will not be acceptable if there is any vote rigging and ballot-stuffing, he added.

Replying to a question, the CEC said 15-16 members of law enforcers including Ansar, police, BGB and Army will be deployed outside the polling stations to ensure security.

Presided over by Umme Salma, Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, Deputy Inspector General of Mymensingh range Shaha Abid Hossain, Deputy Commissioner Didare Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiya were present there.