Peter Haas, Pranay Verma absent in diplomats meeting with CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal briefed reporters after a meeting with foreign diplomats and heads of missions in Bangladesh at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital on Thursday (4 January) afternoon. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma and United States Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas did not attend a meeting of foreign diplomats in Bangladesh with the Election Commission today (4 January).

Both of them, however, had sent representatives to attend the meeting at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel.

Speaking about the foreign envoys' absence in the meeting to reporters, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "Maybe they have some other [business to attend]... Their representatives came."

"We invited everyone from all the embassies or international organisations we have here. As far as I can tell, most have come. I think their numbers will be around 50," he said.

Envoys of many countries including Russia, China, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany were present at the meeting.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal briefed the foreign diplomats about the latest situation surrounding the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls at the meeting.