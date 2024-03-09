EC claims Cumilla, Mymensingh by-polls held peacefully

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has claimed the Mymensingh and Cumilla City Corporation polls were conducted peacefully.

"The election started peacefully. Some untoward incidents, however, took place in some areas. Around 53 people, who were involved in those cases, have been arrested," he said while talking to the media at the Election Building in Agargaon today (9 March) after the voting concluded.

Two supporters of the horse symbol and a supporter of the bus symbol were allegedly shot and injured near a polling station in Cumilla during the by-polls this morning.

The incident took place around 10am, and all three injured were taken for treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

In response to a question over the clash in Cumilla, the CEC said, "There was a clash and the shooting took place outside the centre. Not inside the centre."

"So far, the polls were free, fair and unbiased. We have yet to get any information or allegation about any influence or intervention," he added.

Regarding the clashes, Election Commissioner (EC) Anisur Rahman said, "A clash broke out when people were going to cast their votes, and two people got shot. Law enforcers rushed there and brought the situation under control. Later, the voting continued peacefully."