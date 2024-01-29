'JaPa leadership changed': Letter to CEC seeks Raushan committee recognition

The pro-Raushan Ershad faction of the Jatiyo Party yesterday urged Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal to take into account the committee announced by her in place of the current one.

The development came a day after JaPa's chief patron Raushan, widow of party founder HM Ershad, "dismissed" incumbent Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, following a long-standing feud.

In this regard, a letter signed by Raushan-nominated Secretary General Kazi Mamunur Rashid was submitted to the CEC on Monday, said EC sources.

In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by this newspaper, Rawshan Ershad supporters said, "There has been a change in the leadership of the Jatiyo Party."

On Sunday, Raushan announced herself the party chairman and Mamunur Rashid as the secretary general.

At the same time, she said GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu have been "relieved from their duties".

However, Chunnu held a counter press conference on the same day and said they were not taking Raushan's announcement into consideration, adding, "There is no basis for this declaration."

The letter to the CEC mentioned GM Quader and Mujibul Haque Chunnu were unanimously relieved of their posts in an emergency extended meeting of all levels of party leaders and workers at the Gulshan residence of Raushan, citing her one of the founders of JaPa and the leader of the opposition in the 11th Parliament.

The letter requested the CEC to take necessary action in this regard. It also mentioned that a national conference will be convened soon.