Voter turnout estimated to be 40%: CEC

The average voter turnout across the country is so far estimated to be 40% in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said this evening (7 January).

However, the Election Commission [EC] is yet to collect 100% data from all the polling centres across the country, he said this while briefing reporters in the Nirbachan Bhaban.

'The percentages of votes cast may fall or go up after we have processed all the data," he said.

As of 3:00pm, the voter turnout stood at 27.15%, before voting concluded at 4:00pm, according to EC data.

The 40% voter turnout estimate, if it eventually lands below 40.04%, would make it the second lowest in the country's electoral history after the controversial February 1996 elections, which saw a turnout of only 26.74%.

The CEC also said, "The vote has been cast using ballots. The results will be published after the counting is done."

Speaking about the irregularities during the polls, he said, "We have not received any complaints except two or four about the behaviour of the administration or the police."

The individuals in question have been transferred, he added.

Awal also said 90% of the ballot papers were sent to the constituencies by morning, while remote areas received the papers last night.

He also said the media covered the election expertly.

Responding to a question on whether the EC was comfortable holding the election under a party-led government, the CEC said, "We have said earlier that the election was possible under the party government.

"There are some challenges. In that case, we have seen that the political will of the government to be free, fair and neutral was there.

"At the same time, there was sincerity from the government… We got the cooperation the government assured us of. It made the task of making the election free, fair and impartial easier for us."

Replying to another question on the credibility of the election, Awal said, "Whether the election will be credible or not, can be understood after the final results are published. We will not say that.

"We will be able to tell whether the election was credible or not based on what the public says and how it is represented in the media."

Despite a boycott by major opposition parties, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam, alongside some others, the government declared that the election was a success.