Over 1.29cr sacrificial animals prepared for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha: Minister

A total of 1,29,80,367 sacrificial animals have been prepared for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammad Abdur Rahman said today (16 May).

"A total of 53,60,716 cows and buffaloes, 76,17,801 goats and sheep, and 1,850 other animals are prepared for Qurbani," the minister told the reporters after a meeting held at the Department of Livestock Service's conference room in the capital's Farmgate this afternoon.

"Necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the market. There will be close monitoring at all levels until the end of Eid-ul-Azha," he added.

He also expressed hope that the Qurbani market will be a friendly environment for both the buyers and sellers.

In response to a question on how the number of animals was determined and what kind of measures have been taken to fix the price of animals, the minister said, "The number was determined based on our department employees' surveys and information.

"The price depends on demand and supply. Since we have made the statistics through surveys, there will not be much difference between demand and supply. It seems that the prices will be ok."

Talking to The Business Standard Bangladesh, Dairy Farmers Association President Imran Hossain expressed concern over the market citing cattle smuggling through the border.

He said, "Many cows are entering Bangladesh through Sylhet border. If this illegal entry is not stopped, the marginal farmers will be in danger like last year."

Secretary of the ministry Selim Uddin, and the Department of Livestock Service Director General Mohammad Reazul Haque also were present among others at the meeting.