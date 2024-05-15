Biman's Toronto flight returns from Indian airspace due to mechanical failure

A Toronto-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has returned to Bangladesh from Indian airspace due to a mechanical fault. All the 284 passengers on board are safe, according to Biman sources.

Airport sources said, the flight first took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for Turkey's Istanbul at 4:02am on Tuesday (14 May). The flight was to go to Toronto from Istanbul after refuelling. However, the pilot decided to return to the country when a mechanical fault was detected in the Lucknow airspace of India.

The flight made an emergency landing in Dhaka around 6:45am.

"The pilot returned to Dhaka from Indian airspace without taking any risk after sensing a slight mechanical problem," an official of Biman's Media and Public Relations department told The Business Standard.

"The airport officials expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience caused to the passengers," the official added.

HSIA Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam said, "The matter was resolved shortly after the emergency landing. The flight then left again for Toronto."