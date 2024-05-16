BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

In the midst of the tall buildings and concrete pathways of Dhaka, there is little to do for the adventurous at heart— unless you have given kayaking a shot.

Imagine watching the sun dip into the horizon of buildings, as you laze around in the waters from the safety of your kayak, with friends and family. BD Kayaking, located in Uttara, Diabari, gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. While it has been around for a while, it still feels like a hidden gem.

One of the best parts about this activity is that it does not come at the cost of a long journey. If you do not want to power through the traffic, take the metro rail to Uttara and from there, it is only a three to five minute walk away.

A group of university students who frequent a nearby cafe found out about BD Kayaking in an interesting way.

"We were actually looking out from the metro rail during our commute to the cafe and got to find out about BD Kayaking. We looked up the prices online and thought it was reasonable."

As the sky dims, and the city lights up, visitors have even taken a kayak out to enjoy the view of the metro passing by.

What to know

BD Kayaking has two-seater and three-seater kayaks, so you can only go in pairs or groups of three. For each person, they only charge Tk100 for 30 minutes. For an hour-long ride, they charge Tk150 per person.

They have quite the wait time around sunset — the optimum time for the activity— that spans from 40 minutes to an hour. So, make sure to come in advance to secure your spot in the queue, and get the opportunity to explore the waters while the sun is setting and the day begins to cool off.

However, the wait time for the three-seater kayaks is a lot lower, so coming in a group might not be a bad idea.

After you buy your ticket, you just have to wait for them to call your number. You can use the wait time to take note of their rules and regulations, which are given for the safety of the customers.

Be sure to stay aware while they are calling out serial numbers though. Before stepping into the boat, the rest of the environment is fast paced, and if you miss your queue, they will move on and you will have to wait for the next boat to be free.

After going to the dock, you will be given a life vest and helped into your seat. In all honesty, the most daunting part is getting in and out of the kayak itself.

The wait time around sunset is quite high, so make sure to come in advance to secure your spot in the queue. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

While they might not give you a whole tutorial on what to do in the case of an emergency, it does not mean they do not keep safety in mind. Reinforcements remain on standby throughout the lake in case of an emergency, so you can explore the waters safely.

What people think

Kayaking is an interactive activity that is worth putting on your bucket list. It is quite easy for beginners to pick up how to steer the boat and the still waters of the lake allow a bit more safety to the activity.

Just off the boat with adrenaline still running high, a group of friends were full of laughter. One of the individuals from the group commented on his experience, "the feeling of being surrounded by the water was something else. It was amazing. Being out there in the water is also not as hot or unsafe as it looks."

He continued, "While you're moving, there is a breeze that cools you down. So, if you are moving fast enough, it's not as hot. Also, since they have people around to help and provide life jackets, I felt safe."

Grab a bite to eat while you wait

If you want to make the most out of the experience, or end up in a very long queue, you can take the opportunity to grab a bite to eat at the restaurant situated right next to it.

Dining at the eatery is an experience in itself, as you get to enjoy the view of the lake with your meal. Each table branches off from the boardwalk to create its own booth so that each table gets a proper view of the water.

The menu consists of a mix of Bangla Chinese, pasta, pizza, and a variety of biryani. While they serve both cold and hot drinks, grabbing a juice in this heat will not be a bad idea.

Far from the perfect experience

Though the activity is an exceptional experience, it sounds a little too good to come without its faults. As said before, the point up until and after you are on the boat is a little hectic, as it is a fast-paced environment. Just as you need to pay attention to the serial, you will also be rushed off the boat.

If you plan to skip out on the meal and want to wait at the dock for your turn, bring an umbrella or a portable fan, because there is absolutely no shade to provide you relief during this summer.

Furthermore, remain a little wary for your own safety. In a rare situation, a broken paddle had turned one entire boat unusable. You could be offered the faulty paddle at a discounted price, an opportunity you should not take up — as per my experience.