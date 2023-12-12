How some people’s wealth can rise over hundred times, Sultana Kamal questions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

How some people’s wealth can rise over hundred times, Sultana Kamal questions

I feel embarrassed now when I talk about human rights, she said

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 10:17 pm
A file photo of Sultana Kamal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Sultana Kamal. Photo: Collected

Former caretaker government adviser and human rights activist Sultana Kamal has questioned the wealth increase of some people by several hundred times.

"When I read the newspapers, I wonder if I am living in the real world. I wonder how the wealth of some people swelled by 200, 300, or even 400 times. We are celebrating Victory Day on 16 December. Independence is our pride, our glory. But this is the state of our pride!" she said.

Sultana Kamal made the remarks in her speech as chief guest at the third national conference of minority human rights protection activists in the capital on Tuesday (12 December). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Kapeng Foundation organised the conference at the Liberation War Museum auditorium in Agargaon of the capital.

"I feel embarrassed now when I talk about human rights. The situation is worse than before. State leaders have put themselves in a position to confront human rights," she said.

Sultana Kamal criticised a comment allegedly made by  Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud at an event in Chattogram on 8 December, in which he reportedly said "human rights issue has become a business". 

"The information minister said that the human rights issue has now become a business. I challenge him to show any human rights activist whose wealth has multiplied."

They cannot protect human rights, she said. "They cannot protect human rights activists. That is their failure, they say offensive words to cover that failure."

In a civilised, democratic country with a society that is aware of human rights, the concern is not for human rights activists to be frightened; rather those who engage in corruption should be worried, she said.

Top News

Sultana Kamal / Human Rights / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

8h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

9h | Features
Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

15h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turkish league suspended after a club president punches referee

Turkish league suspended after a club president punches referee

2h | TBS SPORTS
Farmers of India want withdrawal of onion export ban

Farmers of India want withdrawal of onion export ban

1h | TBS World
Onion shortages pose new threat to global food crisis

Onion shortages pose new threat to global food crisis

4h | TBS World
Deposits in crore-taka accounts decline by Tk5,782cr in 3 months

Deposits in crore-taka accounts decline by Tk5,782cr in 3 months

1h | TBS Economy