How some people’s wealth can rise over hundred times, Sultana Kamal questions

Former caretaker government adviser and human rights activist Sultana Kamal has questioned the wealth increase of some people by several hundred times.

"When I read the newspapers, I wonder if I am living in the real world. I wonder how the wealth of some people swelled by 200, 300, or even 400 times. We are celebrating Victory Day on 16 December. Independence is our pride, our glory. But this is the state of our pride!" she said.

Sultana Kamal made the remarks in her speech as chief guest at the third national conference of minority human rights protection activists in the capital on Tuesday (12 December).

The Kapeng Foundation organised the conference at the Liberation War Museum auditorium in Agargaon of the capital.

"I feel embarrassed now when I talk about human rights. The situation is worse than before. State leaders have put themselves in a position to confront human rights," she said.

Sultana Kamal criticised a comment allegedly made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud at an event in Chattogram on 8 December, in which he reportedly said "human rights issue has become a business".

"The information minister said that the human rights issue has now become a business. I challenge him to show any human rights activist whose wealth has multiplied."

They cannot protect human rights, she said. "They cannot protect human rights activists. That is their failure, they say offensive words to cover that failure."

In a civilised, democratic country with a society that is aware of human rights, the concern is not for human rights activists to be frightened; rather those who engage in corruption should be worried, she said.