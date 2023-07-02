Heavy rains may trigger short-term flood in Sylhet, Sunamganj

North-Eastern and adjoining upstream regions of the country may experience short-term floods due to heavy rainfall in 48 hours since Sunday morning, said a bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of the Bangladesh Water Development Board.

Some rivers of this region including Surma, Old Surma, Sarigowain, Khowai, Jadukata, Someswari, and Bhogai-Kangsha may rise rapidly and cause short-term floods in the adjoining low-lying areas as there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region during the period, it said

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Padma rivers are in a steady state, while the Ganges River is in a rising trend, which may continue in the next 48 hours.

All the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country are in rising trend.

Due to the chance of heavy rainfall in the adjoining upstream, the Teesta, the Dharala and the Dudhkumar rivers in the Northern region may rise rapidly at times in the next 48 hours.

Teesta river may cross danger level at Dalia point in the next 24 hours, said FFWC.

Last year, the residents of Sylhet district experienced a devastating flood as 70 percent of the district went under floodwater while 10,000 dwelling houses were damaged, causing immense suffering to thousands of people.